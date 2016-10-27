Stocks dip as earnings pour in, consumer discretionary lags

The S&P 500 healthcare index rose 0.53 percent on Thursday, Oct. 27, to help keep the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark, buoyed by strong results and forecasts from Bristol-Myers, up 5.4 percent and Celgene, up 6.4 percent. The two drugmakers were the top boosts to the S&P 500.

Profits at S&P 500 companies have largely exceeded analysts' estimates for the third quarter so far, setting up the first profit growth since the second quarter of 2015. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows third-quarter earnings are now expected grow 2.6 percent, up from the 0.5 percent decline anticipated at the start of October.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.65 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,169.68, the S&P 500 lost 6.39 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,133.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.29 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,215.97.

Sectors linked to interest rates weighed, however, as yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched a five-month high of 1.87 percent.

The S&P real estate sector was down 2.5 percent, its worst decline in nearly six weeks, while utilities shed 0.5 percent.

"If we can continue to see actual growth in revenue and growth in EPS, we may see this four-quarter drop in earnings growth come to an end. That would be really positive but we are too early in the earnings season to say that," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New York.

"To the extent that the 10-year has popped, that is also providing a bit of a headwind for equities."

Comcast was among the top drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, falling 1.7 percent after Barclays and Deutsche Bank cut their price targets and cited increased competition from AT&T-owned DirecTV Now. The stock is down nearly 6 percent over the past three sessions.

Comcast, along with O'Reilly Auto, whose quarterly earnings missed expectations, were the primary drags on the consumer discretionary index, which lost 0.9 percent. O'Reilly shares touched a five-month low and were on pace for their worst day in over four years.