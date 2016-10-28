Fargo seasonal street parking regulations start Nov. 1

Vehicle owners can help reduce plowing costs and remove snow faster by following the parking restrictions. The affected areas are:

• From 19th Avenue North to 13th Avenue South.

• From the Red River to 25th Street North and South.

• Any other area designated by the appropriate signs. These areas include sections of the city where parking is restricted on Fridays and the central business district, which has year-round downtown overnight parking restrictions.

These night parking restrictions apply on alternate days:

• Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on east/west avenues.

• Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on north/south streets

Other restrictions limit parking to one side of the street or avenue. Those areas are:

• From 12th Avenue North to I-94.

• From the Red River to 25th Street North and South, including the Madison Elementary School neighborhood.