Fargo seasonal street parking regulations start Nov. 1
FARGO — Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, and running through April 15, seasonal street parking restrictions will be in place in Fargo from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. so city crews can remove snow and perform maintenance when needed, the city announced Thursday, Oct. 27.
Vehicle owners can help reduce plowing costs and remove snow faster by following the parking restrictions. The affected areas are:
• From 19th Avenue North to 13th Avenue South.
• From the Red River to 25th Street North and South.
• Any other area designated by the appropriate signs. These areas include sections of the city where parking is restricted on Fridays and the central business district, which has year-round downtown overnight parking restrictions.
These night parking restrictions apply on alternate days:
• Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on east/west avenues.
• Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on north/south streets
Other restrictions limit parking to one side of the street or avenue. Those areas are:
• From 12th Avenue North to I-94.
• From the Red River to 25th Street North and South, including the Madison Elementary School neighborhood.