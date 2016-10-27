In debate, Hoeven opponents blast him for do-nothing Senate

And then his rivals jumped in.

"There are too many things (U.S. Senate members) haven't worked on ... that they have not gotten taken care of," Eliot Glassheim, the Democratic candidate, said. "Issues have been festering for years without any resolution."

Libertarian Robert Marquette was more direct.

"Our failing economy, endless wars and loss of personal liberties are the legacy of establishment politicians like Sen. Hoeven, and I believe he's betrayed the trust and confidence of the people of North Dakota," Marquette said.

The exchange kicked off a half-hour debate that touched on the Dakota Access Pipeline, ISIS, North Dakota's economy and Social Security stability, giving each of the three men time to sketch out his vision for the state as well as time for Hoeven to clap back, at one point lambasting Marquette as out of step with the average North Dakotan.

"I've been all over this state talking to North Dakotans," Hoeven said. "I think I know what they want."

Anyone who wants to catch the debate can find it under Prairie Public Broadcasting's account on YouTube—or they can tune in to Prairie Public at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when the debate will appear for the first time on television. It will appear later at 2 a.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

The debate previously was broadcast on Prairie Public radio Oct. 13.

On the issues

The first topic of the night was the Dakota Access Pipeline. Eliot Glassheim, a state representative from Grand Forks, said he would try to broker a meeting between Native Americans and pipeline officials to negotiate the issue.

"But the pipeline has to be built, it needs to be done safely, and it needs to be done, perhaps in a different place crossing the Missouri (River)—perhaps not there," he said. "That needs to be negotiated out and discussed further."

Marquette, a Fargo resident who has worked throughout the country for both ST Microelectronics and General Electric, said the pipeline should "just go through," arguing all the necessary minutiae of permitting already have been handled.

"We just need to make sure we have a thriving and vibrant Bakken in order to ensure that we can supply the oil," he said, pointing out he'd support "free market forces" to make that happen.

Hoeven insisted the pipeline is safe—buried 92 feet beneath the nearby river and equipped with sensors to deter spills—and criticized protests that "are not within the law."

"That puts a huge burden on our law enforcement," he said. "Again, the Obama administration needs to step up, help get this done and help with the law enforcement efforts. And I'm working very hard to get them to do that and get reimbursement for the state and local costs of all this law enforcement."

North Dakota's economy

On the North Dakota economy, Hoeven said he's all for backing entrepreneurs, rolling back regulations and curbing government spending.

"Those are the steps that enable job creation and investment, and for me, jobs has always been job one. But we have to understand that that comes from private-sector investment," he said.

Glassheim advocated for more investment in research initiatives.

"We have a very healthy medical operation at the university, research is needed in coal—clean coal—and oil, and these government programs help to stimulate jobs," Glassheim said. "I would remind the senator that most government spending goes to the private sector."

Marquette argued many economic woes in North Dakota can be traced back to Congress.

"The first thing we have to do is recognize that the problems faced by the energy sector and the agriculture sector in North Dakota are the direct result of national debt and the failed monetary policy," he argued, suggesting recent measures taken to stimulate the economy have driven up agricultural and oil supplies, bringing prices down in the process.

Road to voting booth

Candidates also sparred over issues such as domestic terrorism and Social Security. Presidential candidates were mentioned directly only once, when Glassheim said Republican nominee Donald Trump's policies would alienate the Muslim support important in fighting ISIS. Glassheim was also the only one who mentioned the unmanned aircraft industry as he complimented Hoeven's work supporting the sector.

Polling is tough to find on the race, but a predictive model from FiveThirtyEight suggests Hoeven is favored to win the seat. North Dakota records shed a little historical context on the race; Hoeven won the seat in 2010 with 76 percent of the vote. His Democratic opponent won 22 percent of the vote, and the Libertarian won less than 2 percent.

Election Day is Nov. 8.