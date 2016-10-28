Weather Forecast

    Youth Court receives $10,000 community building grant

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:27 a.m.

    FARGO — Youth Court, a program of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, has received a $10,000 grant from the Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation.

    Criteria for this grant included:

    • Promote leadership development, volunteerism and civic participation.

    • Preserve places essential to communities' civic and historic identities, as well as outdoor spaces.

    • Enhance community connections.

    Grant money will be used to fund continued services for area youth. The program is an alternative to formal court proceedings for juveniles in the Fargo-Moorhead area, with referrals from East Central Juvenile Court, the Clay County Attorney's Office and local schools.

