Youth Court receives $10,000 community building grant
FARGO — Youth Court, a program of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, has received a $10,000 grant from the Fargo-Moorhead Area Foundation.
Criteria for this grant included:
• Promote leadership development, volunteerism and civic participation.
• Preserve places essential to communities' civic and historic identities, as well as outdoor spaces.
• Enhance community connections.
Grant money will be used to fund continued services for area youth. The program is an alternative to formal court proceedings for juveniles in the Fargo-Moorhead area, with referrals from East Central Juvenile Court, the Clay County Attorney's Office and local schools.