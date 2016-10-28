Youth Court receives $10,000 community building grant

Criteria for this grant included:

• Promote leadership development, volunteerism and civic participation.

• Preserve places essential to communities' civic and historic identities, as well as outdoor spaces.

• Enhance community connections.

Grant money will be used to fund continued services for area youth. The program is an alternative to formal court proceedings for juveniles in the Fargo-Moorhead area, with referrals from East Central Juvenile Court, the Clay County Attorney's Office and local schools.