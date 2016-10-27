Moorhead prepares for two-year study of high school options

Moorhead School District is inviting community members to join a task force that will take the next two years to study how to handle growing high school enrollment, including whether to build a new high school, build a second high school or renovate and upgrade the current high school.

The community group will look at what jobs will be available for high school graduates in the 21st century and what a high school education should look like to prepare students for the work world or higher education, Superintendent Lynne Kovash said.

"I'm excited about that," Kovash told The Forum Editorial Board in a recent meeting.

Kovash said that depending on enrollment growth, a solution will need to be in place in eight to 10 years. That gives the district time to plan, determine financing options and take the issue to a vote. Building a high school would take about two years, Kovash said.

The district has also assembled a staff group to study the issue.

The first meeting of the Designing Moorhead High School's 21st Century Academic and Instructional Program Community Task Force will be in December, Kovash said.

Applications from community members will be accepted online through Nov. 11 at www.moorheadschools.org. District residents can also call the superintendent's office at (218) 284-3330 to request a paper copy of the application.

Facilitators from the Minnesota School Boards Association will assist in the process, which will include research, site visits, speakers and listening sessions.

Opening day enrollment in grades nine through 12 this fall at Moorhead High School was 1,772 students and 99 at the Red River Area Learning Center. That was up from 1,720 at MHS and 80 at RRALC in September 2015, and 1,646 and 72, respectively, in September 2014, Assistant Superintendent Brandon Lunak said.

According to enrollment projections from Nov. 1, 2015, the district's enrollment in grades 9-12 was expected to be 1,834 this fall (already behind the 1,871 who showed up after Labor Day). It was also projected to be 1,863 high-schoolers in 2017-18; 1,927 in in 2018-19; 1,947 in 2019-20; and 2,049 in 2020-21, Lunak said.

Lunak said the enrollment projections will be updated in November.

Moorhead is alone among Fargo-Moorhead's three largest school districts in having one comprehensive high school. Fargo has three, and West Fargo split into two high schools three years ago.

Kovash said the work of the high school study group will be important.

"This is vital to the continuing work in our school district. Really, the high school is the flagship. When you think about a graduate, they're at the culmination of their career in Moorhead School District. What happens in the high school should really trickle down into what happens in the middle school and the elementary schools," Kovash said.

It's important to understand what a future high school will look like, she said.

"That's why we're taking our time. How important it is to have opportunities for students to have mentorships? To have online learning? To have blended learning? Whatever it is that our students need for our future," Kovash said. "This will really lead us into the future direction of our school district.".

School District residents overwhelmingly approved a $78.2 million bond issue last fall to build a new elementary school and a middle-school addition. District officials said at the time they would likely need to ask voters to approve a second bond issue to build more high school space.

Construction is continuing on Dorothy Dodds Elementary School, 4400 24th Ave. S., and the fifth- and sixth-grade building addition to Horizon Middle School, 3601 12th Ave. S., which are both on "an aggressive timeline" to open next fall, Assistant Superintendent Brandon Lunak told the Editorial Board.

Lunak said a delay in getting some of the construction plans approved at the state level cost crews about four weeks earlier this year, but now, "construction folks feel like they can take the shackles off" and plow into their work.

"Steel is going up, walls are getting erected," Lunak said.

Next fall, all of the elementary schools will be taking kindergarten through fourth grades.

The Probstfield Education Center will revert to being an early learning center, and will also house the offices for community education and the school district's main office.