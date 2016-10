1 / 20

Police line up in riot gear on North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 2 / 20

Police and protestors scuffle Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 3 / 20

A police line moves through and past the north protest camp on North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 4 / 20

Arrested protestors sit along North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 5 / 20

A law enforcement officer mans a turret on top of an armored truck on North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 6 / 20

A protestor kneels to have his eyes rinsed after being sprayed with pepper spray by police Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 7 / 20

Protestors shout from on top of a pickup truck blocking North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 8 / 20

Protestors face off with police officers along North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 9 / 20

Protestors work to extinguish a fire blocking North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 10 / 20

A protestor pours gasoline on a fire blocking North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 11 / 20

A police line moves south along North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 12 / 20

Protestors chant from on top of a pickup truck blocking North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 13 / 20

A man in traditional dress prays in front of a police line forcing protestors south along North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 14 / 20

A protestor stands before a police line on North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 15 / 20

A man in traditional dress prays in front of a police line forcing protestors south along North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 16 / 20

Law enforcement vehicles sound their sirens and flash their lights from a hill overlooking the protest site at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 17 / 20

Protestors start a fire at a road block Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, on North Dakota Hwy. 1806 north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 18 / 20

Dawn breaks over the Oceti Sakowin Camp Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 19 / 20