Biden set to visit northern Minnesota on Friday

It's the second straight election that Biden has made a trip to the region to boost Nolan, who is locked in a close rematch with Republican challenger Stewart Mills.

The vice president is scheduled to speak at Romano Gymnasium on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus around midday Friday; and exact time was not available Thursday. Doors open at 10 a.m.; the event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required by going to dfl.org/duluth.

The maroon and pay parking lots on campus will be free and open to the public on Friday, organizers said.

The event will be held inside, but organizers advised that people dress warm for the security line outside and keep personal belongings to a minimum to speed the security checks.

Small cameras (including DSLRs) and cellphones are permitted. Umbrellas, sharp objects, weapons, water bottles, food and signs will not be permitted beyond the security checkpoint. Organizers asked that attendees not bring large bags (including backpacks), large purses or suitcases.

Campaign history

Biden's appearance in 2014 ended a decadelong drought of Duluth hosting an appearance by a sitting president or vice president; the vice president also spoke at a rally in Hibbing on that trip.

Biden did make a stop in Superior in 2012 and drove through Duluth to and from that appearance. The same year, former President Bill Clinton spoke at UMD.

But before 2014, you had to go back to September 2004 for the last time a president or vice president spoke in Duluth while in office — when then-Vice President Dick Cheney appeared at a town hall meeting at Cirrus Aircraft. In July 2004, then-President George W. Bush spoke at a rally at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Here's a list of other visits to northeast Minnesota by sitting presidents or vice presidents since 1960:

-Nov. 1, 2002: Cheney speaks to a crowd at Hermantown Middle School in support of then-St. Paul Mayor Norm Coleman's bid for U.S. Senate.

-Oct. 23, 1996: Vice President Al Gore speaks at a rally for Democratic candidates, in particular U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, at the DECC.

-Nov. 4, 1994: President Bill Clinton visits Duluth to rally support for U.S. Senate candidate Ann Wynia. Clinton appears at UMD, jogs on Skyline Parkway and spends a night at the Holiday Inn.

-January 1980: Vice President Walter Mondale speaks at Hibbing High School, one of several visits to the Northland that year and throughout his time in office. He also visited the Twin Ports in August and October 1980, and came to Duluth in May 1977, among other trips.

-Nov. 3, 1978: President Jimmy Carter visits Duluth for a rally at the DECC ahead of the midterm elections.

-August 1966: Vice President Hubert Humphrey visited Duluth for the dedication of the new Arena-Auditorium, now known as the DECC. Among other visits to the Northland while vice president, Humphrey was on the Iron Range in May 1967 to visit the Minntac plant construction site.

-Sept. 24-25, 1963: President John F. Kennedy spends a night at the Hotel Duluth — now Greysolon Plaza — and speaks at UMD. He also takes a side trip by helicopter to visit Ashland.