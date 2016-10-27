A 10-year-old boy was struck in the crosswalk at the intersection of 21st Street South and 11th Avenue South at 7:39 a.m., according to a news release.

The unnamed boy was struck by a westbound truck driven by Randy Eken, 60, Grand Forks, according to police. Eken was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to Altru Hospital to be treated for injuries, the extent of which were not being released.

Eken is an associate dean of administration and finance at the UND School of Medicine. He confirmed himself as the driver of the truck..

“There’s no indication he was driving recklessly or carelessly, though the accident remains under investigation,” Lt. Bill Macki said.