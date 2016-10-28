The name of the male arrested is not being released yet because it appears he was under the influence and was “not being too truthful with his identity,” said Fargo police Deputy Chief Joe Anderson.

The male was charged with felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

The second male will likely be arrested, Anderson said. “We suspect that he was car prowling as well with this first individual. When we responded to the area, they went their separate ways,” Anderson said in a voice mail message.

The Police Department advised school district officials to keep children inside while they attempted to detain what was characterized as an erratic and potentially suicidal driver, a school district spokeswoman said.

It was “just for the safety of anyone in the area,” Betsy Beaton said, adding that education was continuing in the schools.

Just before noon, the district was informed the lockdowns could end.