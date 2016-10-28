Erratic driver forces brief lockdown at north Fargo schools
FARGO - The Fargo School District’s northside schools were on a brief lockdown Friday morning, Oct. 28, after the Police Department advised school district officials to keep children inside while they attempted to stop an erratic and potentially suicidal driver, a school district spokeswoman said.
It was “just for the safety of anyone in the area,” Betsy Beaton said, adding that education was continuing in the schools.
“They are working on getting the situation under control,” Beaton said about 11:05 a.m.
Police were heard over police radio about 11:50 a.m. saying the school district had been informed that they could end their lockdowns.
Check with Inforum for updates on this story.