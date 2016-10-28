Zachariah Daniel Wilson, 38, of St. Paul, and Angela Dee Robinson, 33, of Lakeville, were charged in Dakota County District Court with felony theft by temporary control and child neglect, a gross misdemeanor. The family had been missing since last Thursday night after Robinson borrowed Wilson's mother's car and never returned it, prompting authorities to issue a crime alert Monday and ask the public for help in locating the family.

Once police tracked down the couple after a brief chase, they found the couple's young sons, ages 4 and 7, inside the 2015 Toyota Camry. They had a strong odor, apparently from not bathing, according to the criminal complaint.

A syringe was found in the center console of the car, the complaint said, noting that a lab test on the syringe's contents was inconclusive.

Wilson and Robinson both remained in the Dakota County jail on Thursday night in lieu of $120,000 and $60,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Wilson's mother reported to Lakeville police about 4 p.m. last Friday that Robinson, her son's girlfriend, and the couple's children had been missing. Robinson, a recovering heroin addict, had been living with her children at Wilson's mother in Lakeville. Wilson was not allowed inside the home.

Late Wednesday night or early Thursday, Wilson's mother saw him in Robinson's room and told him to leave.

Robinson asked Wilson's mother if she could borrow her car to give Wilson a ride to a friend's house. Robinson said she would pick Wilson's mother up from her work Thursday evening, but never showed up. On Saturday, the couple turned off their phones.

The couple and their children had been missing until about 3 a.m. Tuesday, when the delivery driver saw the car with its lights off by a loading dock. Wilson and Robinson were standing beside it, and the delivery driver approached them.

Wilson, who was wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and gloves, told the worker he was "doing surveillance." Robinson was wearing a hat and sunglasses and had her collar pulled up.

When a small child jumped up in the back seat, Robinson reached inside and "backhanded" the child, the complaint said.

"The child cried and then fell back into the seat," the document said. "(The worker) recalled hearing the impact of the slap."

The delivery driver told them he was calling police. Wilson then blocked him from seeing the car's license plate and the couple jumped inside and drove away.

The delivery driver followed them, and police stopped the car, but only after Robinson drove in an "evasive manner and made turns in an effort to try to evade police," the charges said.

Wilson, who refused to speak with police, currently is on probation for terroristic threats and is alleged to be in violation of probation for not making contact with his agent.

Robinson told police they were pretending to be "security," according to the complaint.

The 7-year-old child later told a social worker that the family had been driving around for days and had all slept in the car since Thursday. The child said he had not bathed or brushed his teeth for five days and that some days they did not have breakfast, lunch or dinner.

"At night (the child) said dad (Wilson) would get weird and mad at mom for no reason," the complaint said. "It scared him, but he didn't provide details of what happened."

Prior to the crime alert from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a relative of Wilson's expressed concern for the family and said Wilson is paranoid and has violent tendencies, the complaint said. Wilson changed his Facebook status to "widowed" within the last week leading up to the family going missing.

Meanwhile, Robinson's brother told police that Wilson had made comments in the past that if Wilson cannot have Robinson, then no one can, the complaint said.

A friend of Robinson's also told police that she learned that when Wilson was intoxicated one night several months ago, Wilson told his 7-year-old son that he was "going to kill their whole family and would make the child watch him do it," the complaint said.

Wilson has a lengthy criminal history that dates back a decade and includes four assault convictions and two drunken driving convictions, as well as a fourth-degree intentional damage to property conviction in Ramsey County in 2015.

In April, he was convicted in Dakota County of felony threats of violence (intent to terrorize) and gross misdemeanor second-degree drunken driving.