    Victim in fatal crash near Wahpeton identified

    By Forum staff reports Today at 1:37 p.m.

    WAHPETON, N.D. — Austin Vosberg, 22, of Wahpeton has been identified by the Highway Patrol as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, Oct. 27, near Wahpeton.

    According to a Highway Patrol report:

    The crash happened about 6:45 a.m. on 182nd Avenue Southeast about a mile north of Wahpeton.

    Vosberg was northbound in his car on 182nd Avenue when it collided with a dump truck that was southbound on 182nd and turning into the driveway of a business.

    Vosberg died at the scene.

    The driver of the truck, David A. Kimble, 45, of Glyndon, Minn., was taken to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minn., for medical treatment.

