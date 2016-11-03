A perilous October fishing adventure

Saturday morning was cloudy and blustery as we motored to Lake Thompson, one of the largest natural lakes in South Dakota and renowned for its walleye, pike and perch fishing. The water was choppy when we left the wooden dock on the eastern shore.

Within minutes I hooked a fair-sized pike; we decided to release it because we preferred to capture better-eating walleyes and perch. As I tossed the pike overboard, brisk wind gusts suddenly struck the boat Jeff was motoring slowly and turned us sideways.

Whitecaps formed on the lake's surface. We could see hills on the western side of the lake some four miles away and decided to head toward them for protection from the wind. As we drew near to the western shore, large drops of rain turned to ice and pelted us, then snow pellets and eventually a full-blown blizzard.

We could see but a few feet as Jeff announced, "Boys, I think we better turn back." We had already donned our life jackets.

Although Jeff maneuvered his boat carefully and at a speed to minimize waves splashing into our boat, we were taking on water. Jon and I bailed out water with bait buckets, but oncoming sloshes poured over the back of the boat.

Our boat rose and sank some 8 feet with the undulations of the waves; we could see only water surrounding us when at the bottom of subsiding surface tension. We were scared as 2 feet of water accumulated in the bottom of the boat despite our pitching it overboard as fast as we could.

After what seemed like an interminable length of time, but was probably less than a half hour, our boat scraped bottom, then crashed noisily against big boulders. We could barely make out a shoreline a few yards away though the heavy snow, but where were we?

Jeff switched off the outboard motor as huge waves slammed his boat against massive glacially deposited rocks scattered next to the shoreline and hurled water into the vessel. Jeff's boat could easily be smashed to smithereens.

Jeff shouted, "Abandon the boat, I don't care about it; I don't want to die here."

Jon yelled back, "We don't know where we are. We might be close to the dock and can save the boat and us."

I sided with Jon and volunteered to go ashore because I had donned chest-high waders earlier and figured the water was shallow enough that I wouldn't drown as I made my way ashore. Jeff was reassured when he saw I could touch bottom.

After wading ashore, I found a newly constructed house a quarter-mile away on the bluff facing toward Lake Thompson, and with lights on inside. When I knocked, a man came to the door.

I apprised him of our situation and asked him where the east-side dock was located. He said it was about a mile northward and wished me good luck as he turned back to the football game on his television.

When I returned to the boat, Jeff and Jon had emptied the water in the boat to a few inches. Jeff still didn't want to steer the boat to the dock but he agreed to let Jon take over the outboard motor while he manned the electric trolling motor on the front as we hoped to steer toward the dock we had left earlier.

I pushed the boat with all my might while Jeff and Jon gunned the outboard and trolling motors to release it off the rocks on which it was marooned, but it wouldn't move. We needed more thrust.

Jon and Jeff each took oars and pushed with one arm while they revved up their boat engines and I shoved with all my strength. The boat slid off the rocks.

Avoiding the churning outboard propeller I clambered over the back of the boat as we escaped the stacks of boulders. The wind had subsided just a bit and we could just make out the shoreline to our right.

Jon guided the boat northward for about a half-hour until we came to the dock where our vehicles awaited us. We were never so grateful to reach dockside.

While Jeff and Jon drove to our motel in Brookings, and I in my Jeep, we could barely stay awake. Not only hypothermic, we surmised we had completely depleted our bodies of adrenalin and energy. We snoozed the rest of the afternoon and finally warmed up in the motel hot tub after supper.

Jeff summed up the day, "That was closer than I want to come to meeting my maker."

Mike Rosmann is a Harlan, Iowa, psychologist and farmer. To contact Rosmann go online to: www.agbehavioralhealth.com.