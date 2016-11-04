Square dancing (Nov. 4, 2016)

5 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Royce Nelson, caller.

8 — L & M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer, catered dinner at 5:45 p.m.

10 — Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Tom Jacobs, caller, Donna Stone, cuer.

11 — Park Rapids Friendly Squares, 7:30 p.m. plus, 8 to 10 p.m. mainstream, Park Rapids (Minn.) High School, Tom Allen, caller. (218) 837-5077.

12 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Tom Allen, caller. Potluck meal served.

13 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m. mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Jim Lizakowski, caller.

15 — Rounds with Bernadette, 6:30 p.m., Park View Terrace Apartments, 100 3rd St. N., Moorhead, Bernadette McNeil, cuer.

18 — Country Twirlers, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Royce Nelson, caller.

19 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller.

22 - L & M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer, catered dinner at 5:45 p.m., Thanksgiving dance.

December

2 — Prairie Promenaders, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Madison Community Room, 1040 29th St. N., Fargo, Charley Huhtala, caller.

3 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, caller.

8 — Wadena Whirlaways, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Roger McNeil, caller, Bernadette McNeil, cuer.

10 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Roger and Bernadette McNeil, callers. Potluck meal served.

11 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m. mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Larry Johansen, caller.

17 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Myron Hollatz, caller.

22 — Wadena Whirlaways, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Tom Allen, caller.

31 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller.

31 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, New Year's Eve dance. Circle 8. Potluck meal served.

