Gov. Jack Dalrymple presented the award and helped unveil the portrait of the 43rd recipient of the state's highest honor. The portrait will hang in the state Capitol.

Dahl, who guided the growth of several equipment manufacturing businesses, including Melroe Manufacturing (now known as Bobcat) and Steiger Tractor, died in 2008.

Dalrymple praised Dahl as "an extraordinary leader."

"The name Gene Dahl is synonymous with innovation," he said, calling him a world-class entrepreneur.

"His entrepreneurial spirit will have a lasting impact on our state and our people," said Dalrymple, praising Dahl as a coach who created other entrepreneurs.

"He loved to see his employees do well," he said.

Dahl, a native of Gwinner, graduated from Gwinner High School and attended North Dakota State University and Michigan State University before serving in World War II.

After the war, he finished his education at the University of North Dakota with a degree in math and chemistry.

In 1947, he married Evelyn Melroe. They taught school for one year in Cavalier before returning to their hometown of Gwinner where Dahl became a partner in the Melroe Co., which was founded by Evelyn Dahl's father, E.G. Melroe. Dahl and his four brothers-in-law built the Melroe Manufacturing Co., now known as Bobcat, before selling it in 1970 to Clark Equipment. Bobcat is North Dakota's largest manufacturer, producing skid-steer loaders with sales across the globe.

Joel Honeyman, vice president for innovation for Bobcat, said Dahl "was like ballast for a ship," helping keep it upright and on course.

The first Bobcat hit the market in 1962, Honeyman said. In 2008, the 500,000th skid-steer loader was built, and by 2014, 1 million had been built. Bobcat, which has 3,000 employees worldwide, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding in 2017.

In 1971, Dahl became CEO of Steiger Tractor and the family moved to Fargo. Under his leadership, the company grew from $2 million to $105 million in sales in six years, and became a world leader in building four-wheel-drive tractors. Steiger was sold to JI Case in 1986.

Barry Batcheller, chairman and CEO of Appareo, said one of the best measures of Dahl would be "by the forces he put into motion" that have led to more than 5,000 jobs in North Dakota today.

Batcheller, who was an electrical engineer at Steiger when he met Dahl, calls himself a graduate of the "Gene Dahl School of Entrepreneurial Thinking," and said it was Dahl's vision that electronics was integral to Steiger's future that led to the firm's growth.

Bruce Gjovig, director of the Center for Innovation at the University of North Dakota, said Dahl is "the state's first major industrialist," who "thought North Dakotans should provide jobs for other North Dakotans."

Dahl's sons, Brian and Howard, established Concord Inc., a leading builder of air seeders, and later Amity Technology, the leading builder of sugar beet harvesters and defoliators in North America and Russia.

Brian Dahl said his father "coached us, but never pressured us" in their ventures.

Eugene Dahl co-founded First Dakota Capital, the state's first venture capital firm, and served as the first chairman of the Center for Innovation. He received an honorary doctorate from UND, was inducted into the North Dakota Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame and earned the 2008 NDSU Harvest Bowl Agribusiness Award.

Dahl also served two terms in the North Dakota House.