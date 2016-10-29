Fargo library hosts Harry Potter-themed crafts for teens Nov. 1, 3
FARGO — Area teens are invited to register for two Harry Potter-themed craft workshops at the Fargo Public Library. Teens, ages 11 and older, will make a Harry Potter-themed mug.
The first event starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Dr. James Carlson Library, 2801 32nd Ave. S. The second session starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Northport Library, 2714 Broadway.
All materials will be provided. Space is limited; pre-registration is required for these events. Register online or call the teen librarian at (701) 476-5978 for details.