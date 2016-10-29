"Early voting has really been a big thing for people," said Cass County Auditor Mike Montplaisir. "Mostly they just find it more convenient" so they can avoid long lines or bad weather on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Early voting works the same as voting on Election Day: Bring a valid ID, cast your ballot and receive an 'I Voted' sticker to wear proudly. For an ID to be valid, it must contain a voter's current address. There is a link on the North Dakota secretary of state's website, vote.nd.gov, to change an address, which will update online within 48 hours for election judges to see at the polls, Montplaisir said.

If a voter has no ID, there is the option of signing an affidavit, he said.

About 40 percent of Cass County residents either vote early at the polls or by absentee ballot, Montplaisir said. He said more than 3,000 residents have already cast absentee ballots in this year's general election after 6,500 ballots were mailed out in late September.

Unlike voting on Election Day, there's no need to worry about precincts. Early voters in Cass County can go to any one of four sites:

• Fargodome, 1800 N. University Drive.

• Baymont Inn, 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo.

• Cambria Suites, 850 E. Beaton Drive, West Fargo.

• Days Inn, 2050 Governor's Drive, Casselton.

All locations, except for Casselton, are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 4. Casselton is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4.

Cass County had only one site, the courthouse in Fargo, when it started offering early voting more than 10 years ago, Montplaisir said. County officials expected 500 voters to show up the entire week. Instead, 500 turned out to vote early the first day.

Early voting works differently in Minnesota, where it's considered in-person absentee voting, said Clay County Deputy Auditor Shannon Morin.

"It's like early voting with a paper trail," Morin said. Voters need to first fill out an absentee ballot application — requiring a valid ID and proof of residency — before getting a ballot.

Even with this additional step, absentee voting by mail or in-person is gaining in popularity, with a "higher turnout" this year than 2012, Morin said. Since early voting by absentee ballot started Sept. 23, Clay County has accepted nearly 2,500 ballots. About 75 residents are voting in-person each day, with another 25 ballots coming in by mail.

Clay County voters must go to the courthouse in Moorhead to do in-person absentee voting. Remaining days are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Anyone can vote by in-person absentee. Morin said it's especially helpful for those who work and don't have the time to vote on Election Day, or for the elderly who can't stand in long lines.

Montplaisir said he doesn't care what political party people belong to or what day they vote, he just wants people to vote. Early voting is just another way to help every eligible voter make it to the polls, he said.