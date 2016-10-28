No more Mattern mustache in West Fargo

"Huh. So, this is what I really look like," he said.

Mattern, who successfully battled prostate cancer in 2015, challenged the community to help raise $2,500 by for the American Cancer Society.

If enough money was raised, Mattern agreed to lose his bushy bristles that he first grew to "look older" about 35 years ago when he was starting out in a television journalism career.

By the 1 p.m. Friday deadline, Mattern and his supporters had raised at least $3,000 and Mattern was sporting a hot pink hue on his upper lip in preparation.

With the help of West Fargo city staff, the pink coloring was in honor of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign that runs through Monday, Oct. 31. Men across the metro have been raising funds through the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign to be donated to the the American Cancer Society and cancer research.

Mattern's youngest daughter, Annie, 19, was at the Men's Hair Co. in West Fargo on Friday waiting to see her father for the first time ever sans mustache. She used Facebook Live to document the event for her older sister Jessie, who lives in Minnesota, and other family and friends that who eagerly waiting to see the longtime mayor wipe away the whiskers.

"I'm so proud of him," Annie said of her father's decision to take up the challenge for a cause. "I think it looks great."

Mattern chose Emily Vrem, his regular Men's Hair Co. technician, to do the honors. When he asked if Vrem would be up for the task, she said she was happy to be a part of anything that helps fund cancer research.

Mattern said he expects his wife, Jody, who was unable to witness the transformation live due to work, will like the no-mustache style.

"I like it," Mattern said. "I think I'll stick with it."

Donations can still be made to the campaign. It can be found online at " target="_blank">main.acsevents.org/site/TR?px=43890614&pg=personal&fr_id=78191.