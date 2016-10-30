Local artist Jones featured in Fargo City Hall exhibit
FARGO — Local artist Dan Jones is the next artist to be featured in the Town & Country exhibit displayed at Fargo City Hall, 200 3rd St. N.
The exhibit, which will be on display from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Dec. 31, includes both the panoramic oil landscapes for which Jones is known and also works of downtown Fargo landmarks, such as the Northern Pacific Depot built in 1898.
Town & Country is a seven-month exhibit that has featured the work of five local artists, exhibited sequentially and representing a range of styles and media.