    EDC hosts Welcome Party Nov. 1 in Fargo

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:17 a.m.

    FARGO — The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp., in what it calls part of a strategy to support workforce retention, is hosting an FM Welcome Party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Sanctuary Event Center, 670 4th Ave. N. to welcome new residents to the community.

    It is hoped that newcomers will feel more welcome, meet other people and learn about the community through the event, according to a news release.

    Seven volunteer hosts with varying backgrounds and interests will be at the party to mingle, answer questions and help newcomers feel comfortable, the release stated.

    There will be food, music, a bingo-type mixer game, tattoos, coloring for children, and performances at 6:30, 7 and 7:30.

    Attendees sign up at fmwelcomeparty.eventbrite.com.. Tickets are $5.

