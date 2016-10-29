Cans for Cash recycling challenge starts Nov. 1 in Fargo
FARGO — During the month of November, the city of Fargo will partner with MinnKota Recycling to promote the Cans for Cash City of Fargo Recycling Challenge.
MinnKota will pay a 1-cent-per-pound match for all the aluminum cans collected at the MinnKota Redemption Center, and the city of Fargo recycling drop sites and curbside collection during the month of November.
Proceeds from the 1-cent match will benefit Adopt a School and Got No Milk programs with the Fargo School District.