Gamers to benefit Sanford Children's Hospital Nov. 5

Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program, is partnering with local game enthusiasts to support Sanford Children's Hospital, the local CMN Hospital.

Participants sign up for the 24-hour gaming marathon and invite friends, family and fans to donate to Sanford Children's Hospital. The official Game Day is Nov. 5, but participants may complete their 24 hours of play whenever and however they like. Players may also participate solo or on teams.

Interested participants can register at www.extra-life.org. Select ND - Sanford Children's Hospital as the preferred CMN Hospital, set a fundraising goal and collect donations throughout the year.

Last year, gamers from across North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota raised more than $32,000 for Sanford Children's Hospital and helped fund medical equipment, special programs, and research and education. This year, gamers aim to raise $35,000. Donations from this year's marathon will be used to help fund gaming systems, video games and board games for the new Sanford Children's Hospital in south Fargo opening in July 2017.