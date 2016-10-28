South Dakota Democrats look to overcome 8-year losing streak

Despite the overwhelming string of failures, one party leader and one of the state's more recognizable Democrats see reason for optimism.

As Paula Hawks, Henry Red Cloud, Jay Williams and Hillary Clinton make an attempt to become the first Democrat to win on a statewide ballot since former U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson and former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin in 2008, former U.S. Senate candidate Rick Weiland sees a ray of hope amid eight years of disappointment.

"I've lived at a time when we've had Democrats representing us in Washington, I mentioned (Tom) Daschle, Johnson and (James) Abourezk, and moderates like Sen. (Larry) Pressler," Weiland said last week. "One time we had Tom, Tim and Stephanie, it was in recent memory here. So things have a tendency to sort of cycle around."

While Weiland is optimistic about the party's future in South Dakota, Democratic Party registration fell to its lowest mark since 1974, with only 170,445 voters registering with the party in 2016. And as Democratic Party affiliation continued to dissipate for the third straight election, Republican Party registration hit an all-time high of 251,649 voters as of Tuesday.

With rising registration within the S.D. GOP and a freefall within the Democratic Party, the left-leaning Democrats could see their losing streak extended to 10 years.

And not only are this year's registration numbers down, 2014's county-by-county outlook does not bode well for the Democrats.

The South Dakota Democratic Party has struggled to boost its membership in the state's largest 10 counties. According to the 2014 voting information filed by the S.D. Secretary of State's office, the 10 counties with the highest voter registration levels leaned right, and many by overwhelming margins.

Only Brown County, home to Aberdeen, had enough registered Democrats to come within 1,000 voters of the Republican Party.

Of the 66 counties in the state, only 17 leaned left in 2014 — including area counties Aurora, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix and Miner.

Despite the drop in Democratic Party voter registration since 2008, which reached a record high of 204,413, Weiland was quick to point out the slowing growth within the South Dakota GOP.

"But the Republican Party is pretty flat, too." Weiland said. "I mean, they're not seeing the growth."

Compared to 1970, approximately 69,000 more voters are registered Republicans, and 36,000 more are registered Democrats. But Weiland highlighted his 2014 race against former governor and current U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds as a marker of vulnerability for the S.D. GOP.

In 2014, Rounds defeated Weiland by a hefty margin of nearly 20 percent, but Rounds only earned 50.37 percent of the vote.

"Almost 50 percent of the people that voted in that election voted against him, that says something about the sort of strength of the Republican Party in this state," Weiland said.

Even in the wake of Rounds' successful campaign in which he barely earned majority support, Republican Party membership is trending upward. And with 22 straight victories in races for offices for the U.S. Senate, state treasurer and attorney general, among others, the conservative party has recent history on its side.

An uphill battle

The 2016 ballot features four races — aside from ballot questions — in which all registered South Dakotans will be able to vote: U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Public Utilities Commission. And while Weiland said he can't predict how well the Democrats will do in 2016, he called the three South Dakotans on the ballot "great candidates."

Weiland did, however, admit Democratic Party affiliation has downsized.

"'I think a lot of the numbers the Democrats are dwindling is you've got a lot of Democrats that are FDR (Franklin D. Roosevelt) Democrats that are passing, and it's not being replenished by the young voters," Weiland said. "Because they're either going to the independent category or the Republican Party."

With rising Republican and independent voters, the three South Dakota Democrats could be in for a challenge.

Hawks finds herself squared off with three-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, while Williams is seeking the seat of two-term incumbent U.S. Sen. John Thune. The PUC race may also prove difficult for Red Cloud, who finds himself challenging incumbent PUC Chair and former Secretary of State Chris Nelson.

And the outlook for state legislative races doesn't look much better.

In four districts — 23, 24, 29 and 31 — no Democrats appear on the ballot. Only Districts 1 and 15 do not feature any Republicans on the ballot. And overall, the 35 legislative districts will see 91 Republicans seeking a seat in the capitol compared to 81 Democrats.

While the prospects for the Democratic Party may not appear promising on its surface, S.D. Democratic Party Chair Ann Tornberg isn't discouraged.

"Here in South Dakota, it's a tough state for Democrats as we're well aware, but we feel very good about the three candidates that are running in South Dakota," Tornberg said.

Tornberg hopes to see the party gain some seats in the state Legislature, pointing to a series of "top tier" candidates, including District 20 S.D. Senate candidate Quinten Burg.

Looking toward the future

As far as the 2018 race for governor and U.S. House and the 2020 race for the U.S. Senate, Tornberg said the search for candidates will kick off after the 2016 election.

"I would say right now, we are 100 percent focused on 2016, so we haven't looked beyond that," Tornberg said. "But as soon as this election is wrapped up, that's exactly what will start happening."

The Democrats could also see a boost if Constitutional Amendment T earns the support of voters this fall, Tornberg said. The amendment would establish a redistricting commission and take the power to draw South Dakota's 35 legislative districts away from the Legislature itself.

If Amendment T were to pass, she said it could eliminate the "uncompetitive" districts drawn by a Republican-dominated Legislature in 2010.

Regardless of whether the Republican Party continues to dominate the political landscape in South Dakota, or if Amendment T fails, Weiland said he'd rather see voters choose based on something other than political party affiliation.

"You know, you shouldn't just go in and vote for the Democrat or vote for the Republican because you don't know any better," Weiland said. "You should go in there and vote for the person who you think will best represent your beliefs, your values."