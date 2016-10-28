Unless "I get a call from Chuck Norris or Clint Eastwood, then you betcha," said Mills, noting two celebrities who are fervent supporters of the Republican Party.

Mills then got serious during a Wednesday interview, saying, "This campaign stands on its own; if we have to bring people in to prop us up we're not running a very good campaign."

Mills is in a second straight toss-up election for Minnesota's 8th Congressional District against incumbent Rep. Rick Nolan, who welcomed Vice President Joe Biden to the campaign trail on Friday.

Instead of on the marquee, Mills found campaign capital in a single tweet from Ely Echo reporter Tom Coombe, who wrote on Oct. 26, "Nolan: ObamaCare 'did a lot of good things. What it didn't do was get costs and premiums under control.'"

As fodder goes, the quote was sirloin for the 44-year-old Mills, who has used overturning the Affordable Care Act as a pillar in each of his two campaigns for Congress.

"I won't have to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act," he said. "It's collapsing under its own weight."

He lumped Nolan's quote alongside critical comments from former president Bill Clinton and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, who have previously called the ACA crazy and not affordable, respectively.

"(Nolan) has now been forced, in an election year, to admit the one thing he doesn't want to admit: What a miserable failure it has been," Mills said.

During the Democratic rally at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Nolan shouted out loud, "We are not going to quit until we get a universal, single-payer health care system."

But Mills believes such a plan would expand Medicare into "a giant high-risk pool — and you're going to collapse that, too."

When asked about Biden's visit, Mills said it highlighted the struggle Nolan has with overcoming his position on health care. He called Biden "the chief lobbyist" and "cheerleader" for the Affordable Care Act, while pointing out how headlines are showing Minnesota as one of the states hardest hit by rising health insurance copays and deductibles.

"Biden coming in highlights how the Democrats have gone the entire opposite direction we should have gone as far as health care," Mills said.

In September, the news website MinnPost examined employee health care at Mills Fleet Farm, where, as director of personnel, Mills oversaw health care benefits for 6,000 employees until the family sold the company earlier this year. Mills steered the company's "self-funded plan" toward a preventative model and some employees' premiums were "reduced to zero by submitting to one or more elements of a wellness program," MinnPost reported.

Mills said he'd bring similar innovation to Congress and work with small bipartisan groups in an effort to build broader consensus toward new reform. Mills said he takes no joy in people being burdened by any negative effects of the Affordable Care Act. But that its impact is swelling in the weeks before the election would seem to be serving as Mills' own version of a Biden-boost.

"I have experience in health care administration," Mills said. "It's not huge, but it gave me a decent window into what's happening in the health care marketplace. I would love to contribute in a meaningful way to making sure when we redo health care we do it correctly."