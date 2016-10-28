According to a statement released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the incident began around 7:05 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 when a Stevens County Sheriff's Office deputy was responding to a report of an erratic driver near Donnelly, Minn.

A pursuit ensued after the deputy made contact with and identified the driver. The pursuit stretched approximately 50 miles, going through Stevens, Grant and Traverse counties at speeds of up to 80 mph.

At one point the man, driving a pickup truck, rammed into a Morris Police Department squad car and fired several shots through the back window at squad cars from Traverse and Grant County deputies, Morris and Wheaton police officers and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper who all joined the pursuit.

Law enforcement eventually stopped the vehicle around 8:35 a.m. on Highway 27. Officers attempted to negotiate with the man for several minutes, according to the BCA's preliminary investigation. Instead the man ignored officers' commands and headed into a field with gun in hand.

Five officers pursued the subject into the field in a Traverse County Sheriff's Office vehicle. When officers cut the man off, he pointed the handgun at officers and officers fired back.The man died at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and provide formal identification.