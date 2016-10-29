There are nearly 3,000 pipeline workers in North Dakota alone, and some of them are concerned for their safety from what they're calling coordinated ambush attacks designed to stop construction.

Some pipeline workers have quit because tensions have are so high and some fear for their safety. However, WDAZ spoke Friday with Matt, an East Grand Forks man working on the Dakota Access Pipeline who says he's proud of the work he does, he's proud of his company, and he's just trying to feed his family.

Matt: “The biggest thing I get concerned with is someone getting upset with my family over it because I'm doing this. Because I'm not home. That's what worries me a lot.”

He agreed to tell us his story, but because of concerns for his family and his safety we're not releasing his full name or his exact whereabouts. But he's been laying pipe since 2008 and has no plans to stop.

Matt: “It's tough for us. It's very, very tough. I seen my daughter for one day when she was born and I left. I got married and left the next day to go to work.”

Matt has five kids and wife he works to support and says a lot of the protestors are disconnected from reality, some even saying they’re prepared to stop the pipeline if it costs them their life.

Matt: “I think that's crazy, because I'm not prepared to die over this. It isn't my career, but it's my job. I still have kids that look up to me. I'm not going to put myself in harm’s way.”

His greatest frustration?

Matt: “If they believed this so strong and this kind of stuff they should have been there since day one. Everybody is informed about a public service commission, everybody.”

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe did not raise concerns in public meetings a point of emphasis the state has pointed out throughout the process.

Matt: “We're not bad people and we're not criminals like they say. We're not destroying the earth. We're trying to make it a little better and trying to make some money in the process.”

Matt says the pipeline is almost completed. Authorities have said once trespassing protestors are removed, it will be up the company Dakota Access to secure their property for further construction.