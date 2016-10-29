A vehicle hit a utility pole at that address, snapping the guidewire that wrapped itself around power cables and caused arcing, he said. A breaker tripped from the arcing, he said.

"I'm sure there was quite likely some power outages," he said.

Xcel Energy's online outage map showed two incidents in that area, with each affecting one customer shortly after 1 p.m. One was estimated to be restored by 1:45 p.m. and the other was scheduled to be fixed by 2:30 p.m.