Power outages reported in north Fargo after vehicle hits utility pole
FARGO—Some Xcel Energy customers in north Fargo lost power Saturday, Oct. 29, after a vehicle hit a utility pole.
The crash was reported about 11:50 a.m. at 2508 8th St. N., said Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson. The department had a crew on scene for about an hour "baby sitting a hazardous situation" until Xcel Energy workers arrived, he said.
A vehicle hit a utility pole at that address, snapping the guidewire that wrapped itself around power cables and caused arcing, he said. A breaker tripped from the arcing, he said.
"I'm sure there was quite likely some power outages," he said.
Xcel Energy's online outage map showed two incidents in that area, with each affecting one customer shortly after 1 p.m. One was estimated to be restored by 1:45 p.m. and the other was scheduled to be fixed by 2:30 p.m.