A call about a hit gas line near Main Avenue and 14th Street South came in just after 2:30 p.m.

Moorhead Police Department officers blocked off Main Avenue in both directions while the Moorhead Fire Department responded.

Contractors were working on a reconstruction project on the south side of Main Avenue in the 1400 block when they caught the gas line, causing the leak, said Assistant Fire Chief Joe Gaughan.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 4 p.m., at which time Xcel Energy had already shut off the affected gas line and was in the process of patching it before the line could be turned on again.

Mark Nisbet, a spokesman for Xcel Energy, said a 2-inch gas line was hit, affecting 23 customers. Crews were expected to be in the area Saturday evening making sure customers had gas service, he said.

Gaughan said firefighters monitored the area Saturday afternoon, including inspecting a nearby service station for a possible elevated level of gas, but didn’t find any concerns.

Main Avenue was reopened to traffic by 4 p.m.