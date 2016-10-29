Man injured in ATV rollover crash near Glyndon

The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at 8102 90th St. N., which is about 6 miles north of Glyndon, said Clay County Deputy Mike Trygg.

"He was riding in his yard and for whatever reason, it tipped over or possibly rolled over," he said.

Trygg said the 50-year-old male driver suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening. The man was airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

More information wasn't available Saturday.