Gophers rout Illinois 40-17, become bowl eligible

Or, as the kids say, they needed to bring the "juice." To bear out this new slang, each Gophers player was given a Hi-C juice box in the locker room before the game.

"We knew it was something that can get the guys a little bit more hyped up," Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner said.

The motivational ploy — and the 26 grams of sugar in 6.75 fluid ounces — kept the Gophers thirsty as they reached bowl eligibility with ease in a 40-17 victory in front of an announced crowd of 40,090.

While a fifth straight bowl berth is an accomplishment, that isn't the goal for Minnesota this season. The Gophers (6-2, 3-2) want to contend for the Big Ten West Division title come November, and their third straight win moved them another step in that direction.

"We're messing around in there saying, 'we're going bowling,' but again, we're looking to go further," said senior receiver Drew Wolitarsky.

Although a bowl will give the Gophers 13 games this season, Gophers coach Tracy Claeys wants a 14th: the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3.

"We want to have an opportunity to go to Indianapolis, and right now we're in that position," Claeys said.

After dropping the first two Big Ten games — 29-26 to Penn State and 14-7 to Iowa — the Gophers have beaten Maryland on the road, Rutgers at home and Illinois in another away game.

"We've used up all our margin for error," Claeys said. "And with the Iowa loss at home, we felt like we had to go on the road and get the next two on the road to make up for that, and we were able to do that."

The three straight victories have been produced with a renewed commitment to the running game.

In two conference losses, the Gophers ran the ball on 55 percent of snaps against Penn State and 46 against Iowa. In the previous two wins, Minnesota's share of runs was at 76 percent against Maryland and 72 against Rutgers. On Saturday, Minnesota ran the ball on 72 percent of snaps (48 rushes to 19 passes).

Although the Gophers rushed for 171 yards, 41 yards below their season average, they scored five rushing touchdowns. Rodney Smith had his fifth 100-yard game this season, including two scores. Shannon Brooks, Mitch Leidner and Kobe McCrary also added rushing TDs.

Against Illinois (2-6, 1-4), Minnesota avenged a deflating 28-24 loss in Champaign that stopped a four-game winning streak in the 2014 season. Saturday harkened back to 2012, when Minnesota started its bowl-eligibility run by getting to six wins with a 17-3 victory over the Illini in Champaign.

At halftime Saturday, the Gophers led 14-7, taking advantage of two Illini fumbles deep in their territory. Minnesota had a 26-yard advantage in field position in the game.

In the first quarter, Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr., the son of the former Vikings quarterback, fumbled a snap, and Gophers defensive tackle Scott Ekpe recovered it. On the next play from 9 yards out, Brooks bounced a run to the outside, dived and hit the pylon for a touchdown.

In the second quarter, Illinois punt returner Darius Mosley muffed a punt, and the Gophers' Antoine Winfield Jr., recovered the ball. Smith scored on the next play with a 20-yard run.

Smith's run came with Brooks on the field at the same time. The Gophers hope to give opponents fits with both on the field at the same time. Brooks was split out like a wide receiver and went in motion. Leinder faked a handoff to Smith on the jet sweep before giving it to Smith.

"The linebackers flow (to Brooks) and the hole opened up huge," Smith said. "It was just the safety. Just had to make a move and score."

Smith's score retook the lead from the Illini, who went on a seven-play, 69-yard drive to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

The Gophers never trailed and scored 17 points off three Illini fumbles. They added a field goal off of George's second fumble in the fourth quarter.

After Minnesota's defense gave up 25 points in a 34-32 win over Rutgers, the Gophers gave up 17 points and 245 total yards to Illinois. Outside of 63- and 69-yard touchdown drives, the Gophers gave up 113 yards the rest of the game.

That juice will provide a jolt.

