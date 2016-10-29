In Iraq or Moorhead, Sean Feucht aims to spread good news

This weekend, he was in south Moorhead to be part of a continuous worship and prayer gathering at the Bluestem Center for the Arts.

The locations are about as different as possible, but that's not how the missionary, musician, Christian figure and founder of global worship organization Burn 24/7 sees it.

"Whether you're a refugee that's fleeing ISIS or whether you're a depressed American working a 9-to-5, we just have more layers to hide our depravity," he said. "I think we all just need God; we all need his love; we all need his touch in our lives."

It was the third year in a row Feucht has come to Fargo-Moorhead. His local events, hosted by Burning Hearts church, kicked off Friday, Oct. 28, and continue with him speaking at a 10:30 a.m. church service at Bluestem.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Feucht was among the several singers, musicians and others who led an hourslong worship and prayer service at Bluestem for congregants from churches and organizations across the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Sharing stories

Feucht's team has had a presence in northern Iraq for the past eight or nine years, but that's not the only place the seasoned traveler visits in his missional work.

He usually goes to about 30 countries and logs a quarter of a million miles each year, spending his downtime at home in northern California. While some of his visits are to U.S. cities like Moorhead, much of his time is spent going to areas most affected by the Islamic State, better known as ISIS.

"We actually scour the map and look for hopeless, dark places to really go and bring the love of God," he said.

His travels have given Feucht a global perspective, something he tries to share during his visits to churches and groups across America. Still, he said his time spent in some of the hardest-hit areas of struggling developing nations isn't just a one-sided example of his outreach work.

"I go to some of these countries not always because they need my help, but probably more because I need them and I need to share the stories of what's happening," he said.

American audience or international, well-off or in refugee camps, Feucht said he hopes those who hear him speak or sing can learn that good things are happening everywhere, even if we often hear more about the bad news.

"I want to bring a whole different narrative to that story," he said.

"The good news," Burning Hearts Pastor Jana Sawchuk added.