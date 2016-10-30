Hazen, now 74 and living independently in a senior citizen apartment building, was driving north on state Highway 61 two miles south of Schroeder on May 15, 1996, when her 1988 Mercury Grand Marquis veered off the road.

She had been on her way to be interviewed for the position of pastor at Zoar Lutheran Church in Tofte.

“I was about half an hour away from my job interview when I came around the corner too fast,” she said.

The car rolled twice, sliding over a boulder that crushed the roof above Hazen’s head. It only came to rest when it struck a tree. The impact shattered the driver’s side windows, leaving Hazen and the interior of the car covered with glass.

A man driving a pickup truck witnessed the accident, pulled over and ran to the scene, Hazen said. She learned later that the car hit the tree so hard he feared it would explode.

Hazen’s head was sticking out the window, and she had lost consciousness, she said. The man couldn’t open the driver’s side door, so he went to the passenger’s side, pulled her out of the car and walked her to a safe place, waiting with her until medics arrived.

“Once the first responders got there they bawled him out and they said you never should have moved this woman,” Hazen recalled.

But although as it turned out the car didn’t explode, it could have, she said — and her rescuer risked his life to help her in the belief that it would.

The man, who appeared to be about 30, left quickly once first responders arrived. Hazen, dazed from the wreck, didn’t have a chance to thank him.

She was taken to North Shore Hospital in Grand Marais, her right ear “torn to shreds.” Nurses spent three to four hours “picking glass out of me with tweezers,” she said.

After spending the night in the hospital — mostly in the ER — she was released. Her neck was injured but not broken, Hazen said, “so they put a big neck brace on me and gave me narcotics and they sent me on my way.”

“On my way” meant completing her trip to Zoar Lutheran. In her mid-50s, Hazen was embarking on her third career — she had been a hospital administrator and a social worker — and was fresh out of seminary.

Given the traumatic experience she’d just been through, church members offered to delay the interview, Hazen said. She insisted on going through with it, then she spent the next night in the home of a church member. Family members came the next day to give her a ride home to the seminary in St. Paul.

The Tofte church didn’t offer a call to Hazen to be their pastor, and by then she didn’t especially want it, she said. “I didn’t really want to drive on 61 anymore.”

Instead, she accepted a call to a Lutheran church in southwestern Minnesota.

Hazen suffered little long-term damage from her accident, she said. She went to a plastic surgeon about four months after the accident, asking for reconstruction of her ear, but he told her he couldn’t improve on the job the doctor in Grand Marais had done. Bits of glass worked their way out of her ear for about five years after the accident, she said. But there’s no visible trace of the damage now.

In the years since, Hazen has thought often about the man who came to her aid, she said.

She thought about him again last week, when she was participating in a program in her apartment building led by a volunteer who is helping participants to recall stories from their lives they could share with their children. The assignment was for each participant to tell about an unsung hero in their lives.

Most mentioned a family member, Hazen said. “I talked about this man who had rescued me from a car and went on his merry way … and never got any recognition for what he had done.”

The leader said she needed to try to find the man and thank him. “She suggested your newspaper,” Hazen said. “She suggested Facebook.”

Now, she’s hoping she can add a final chapter to her story.

“I have always wanted to say thank you to him, but it never occurred to me that it would be possible,” Hazen said.