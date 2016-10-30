But the commercial isn't about Grand Forks. It's about ballot measures to extend existing sales taxes in Fargo and Cass County to pay for flood protection, specifically the massive $2.2 billion Red River diversion channel and dam.

Citizens for Fair Diversion Funding, a group of several dozen pro-diversion businesses that paid for the commercial, aimed to remind voters that what happened to Grand Forks could happen to Fargo.

Tom Dawson, CFDF's chairman, said polling found that a reminder is needed, though he declined to disclose the results.

"(We) realized that with all the renters in Fargo, with all the young people, and a lot of people in Fargo that have never experienced a flood, that it was important to tell our message," he said.

Bryce Johnson, another CFDF member, said that to compound the problem, those that have fought floods just don't like talking about it.

Their findings echo concerns members of the Diversion Authority, which includes the city of Fargo and Cass County, have expressed in recent years that voters are too far removed from the 2009 flood fight in Fargo to recall how close the city came to losing that fight.

Dawson and Johnson said the poll also found many residents think the city has done enough to provide the protection needed, or don't want to pay for it thinking the ballot measures would create new taxes rather than extend existing ones.

Track record

On Nov. 8 and in early voting before that, Fargo voters will decide whether to extend two sales taxes of a half-cent each and Cass County voters will decide whether to extend a half-cent sales tax to 2084 to pay for flood protection. As they are now, the sales taxes last only 20 years and aren't enough to pay for the $1.1 billion local share of the diversion project.

The last time Fargo voters decided on a flood-control sales tax was in 2012 when it passed by just 63 votes. City sales taxes require a 60-percent supermajority vote to pass and that tax received 60.3 percent, mostly from voters living in the area south of Interstate 94 that's more vulnerable to flooding.

That ballot measure was controversial, though, because it also made tax revenue available to all kinds of infrastructure, such as streets and sewers, not just flood protection. Several city commissioners opposed such broad language.

The sales tax extension up for a vote now would limit its use to flood protection starting in 2034.

In 2009, when Fargo voters voted on a sales tax that could only be used for flood control it passed with 91 percent. That tax is also up for extension.

County voters were less united when voting for the half-cent sales tax in 2010, even though that tax was limited to flood protection and was specifically aimed at the diversion. They voted to pass it by 64 percent, with most of the support coming from Fargo and West Fargo while surrounding communities were opposed. County sales taxes only require a 50-percent majority.

Businesses worried

The business community has long shared the Diversion Authority's concern about public opinion of the project.

CFDF is an offshoot of the Business Leaders Taskforce for Permanent Flood Protection, formed in 2013 by the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce to advocate for the project.

The task force ran an ad campaign in fall 2015 with a commercial that showed thousands of volunteers filling and piling sandbags during the 2009 flood. Words on the screen cite the businesses and schools that had to close, and hospitals that had to evacuate. The voice of Mayor Dennis Walaker, who died in 2014, offered support. It ends with the words, "Sandbagging is not permanent flood protection."

CFDF is now running a commercial with Mayor Tim Mahoney decrying Minnesota regulators' decision to deny a permit for the diversion dam, in part, because it believes emergency measures such as sandbagging along with new dikes should be enough. A third commercial showed images of Fargo flood fights in 1997, 2009 and 2011. All ads can be seen on the Chamber's YouTube channel.

Dawson, president of Dawson Insurance, and Johnson, CEO of Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead, said many businesses are worried about flood protection partly because of the potential for flood damage and partly because lack of protection might cause the federal government to require more property owners to buy flood insurance at higher rates.

Business executives from Microsoft and John Deere, two major Fargo employers, recently flew to Washington, D.C., with city leaders to lobby the government to continue its commitment to the diversion, Dawson noted.

Johnson said home builders like her members can build wherever, but flooding will hurt the economy and, as a result, it will hurt homebuyers as well.

Even a successful flood fight, like the one in 2009, paralyzed the economy for months, with many businesses limiting operations to the bare necessities, she said, and people need to be reminded of that.

"Even people who have fought a flood, you forget," Dawson said. "You gotta be reminded what it was like to have Dawson Insurance shut down a couple of days. We encouraged everybody to go out and fill sandbags and volunteer, protect their houses."