Authorities identified man killed in fatal Wadena County crash

EAGLE BEND, Minn. -- A Minnesota man died Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in a two-vehicle collision near here.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup was eastbound on 380th Street north of Eagle Bend shortly after 9 a.m. when it collided at an intersection with a northbound 2016 International semi on Highway 71. The semi rolled after the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 58-year-old Eagle Bend resident Jeffery S. Ahrendt, died. Semi driver Craig A. Olson, 51, of New Hope, Minn., wasn’t injured. Eagle Bend is south of Wadena.