Clown reportedly chases children with knife in Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D.—A person dressed as a clown allegedly chased after children with a knife Sunday night, Oct. 30.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. near Langer Avenue and Front Street in downtown Casselton.
Authorities said two kids told their mother that the clown came out of the passenger side of a light blue pickup and chased them with a knife. The clown tripped and fell and got back in the pickup, which was reportedly driven by someone not dressed as a clown.
Authorities are now searching for the pickup.