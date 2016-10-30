Clown reportedly chases children with knife in Casselton

Search
    By Forum News Service Today at 8:43 p.m.

    CASSELTON, N.D.—A person dressed as a clown allegedly chased after children with a knife Sunday night, Oct. 30.

    The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. near Langer Avenue and Front Street in downtown Casselton.

    Authorities said two kids told their mother that the clown came out of the passenger side of a light blue pickup and chased them with a knife. The clown tripped and fell and got back in the pickup, which was reportedly driven by someone not dressed as a clown.

    Authorities are now searching for the pickup.

