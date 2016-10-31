In 1868, Enos Stutsman, a legislator from Pembina, introduced a bill "to confer upon women the elective franchise and eligibility to office." The bill passed the House but was defeated in the upper chamber. Stutsman went down in history as the first legislator in the nation to propose women's suffrage.

Stutsman was born in 1826 in Indiana with only one arm and stubs for legs. He became a successful lawyer and was elected to the Dakota Territorial Legislature six times. Most of the legislative sessions were at the territorial capital in Yankton, S.D., from December to February. During the years that Stutsman represented Pembina, the primary method of transportation was horseback. Stutsman died in 1874, and the Legislature named a county in his honor in 1881.

Phyllis Frelich, the only person born in North Dakota to win a Tony Award for best actress, was deaf. She won the award in 1980 for her starring role in "Children of a Lesser God." Frelich, who had deaf parents, was born in Devils Lake in 1944, the oldest of nine deaf children. After graduating from high school in 1962, she attended Gallaudet College, a liberal arts college for the deaf in Washington, D.C., where she pursued her dream of acting.

"Children of a Lesser God" debuted on Broadway on March 30, 1980, to rave reviews and box office success. On Jan. 23, 1981, Frelich was selected to receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the highest honor given in the state. She died on April 10, 2014.

On Jan. 27, 1971, sophomore Steve Blehm scored 85 points for the Devils Lake School for the Deaf, beating Hampden 122-22. By the end of season, he moved ahead of Wilt Chamberlain to fourth place in the nation for the highest scoring average in a season—47.3 points per game. Blehm graduated in 1973, scoring 3,859 points during his high school career with a scoring average of 41.5 points, a national record that still stands. His single game record, points average per game, and point average for a career are state records. Blehm attended Minot State for one semester and then transferred to Galludet, where he was selected most valuable player in 1976, 1977 and 1978.

Anne Carlsen was born in Wisconsin in 1915 without hands or feet. She attended high school and college in Minnesota, graduating near the top of her class at the university in 1936. In 1938, Carlsen became an instructor at the Crippled Children's School in Fargo, which was moved to Jamestown two years later. After obtaining a master's degree, she was named school principal in 1948. Two years later, upon completion of doctoral work, Carlsen became superintendent.

In 1958, Carlsen received the Handicapped American of the Year Award. In 1966, she received North Dakota's Roughrider Award. In 1980, the name of the Crippled Children's School was changed to the Anne Carlsen School. She died in 2002.

Bert Shepard, from Indiana, was a minor league pitcher when the U.S. became involved in World War II. He enlisted with the Army Air Force in March 1943, and early in 1944 was sent to England as a pilot escort on bombing missions over Germany. On May 21, Shepard was captured after his plane was shot down. The impact shattered one of his legs, which had to be amputated in a German concentration camp. He could still pitch effectively with his crude prosthesis. At the conclusion of the war, Shepard returned to the U.S.

Shepard began to play baseball again at a high level, and was invited for a tryout with the Washington Senators. Clark Griffith signed him to a contract. Late in the 1945 season, the Senators' opponent had the bases loaded. Shepard was brought in and got the batter out, and gave up one run over the remaining five innings. Shepard was released in 1946. In the latter 1940s and early 1950s, he played for the Williston Oilers. Shepard later served as an advocate for disabled workers and died in 2008.

As a jockey, Dean Kutz rode 2,835 mounts to victory, earning $33,691,225. He had only stubs for fingers. Kutz was born in 1958 in Harvey and grew up in Carrington. When he was 2 years old, his home caught on fire on a cold winter night. As he, his two sisters and their babysitter rushed out into a blizzard to reach the home of the closest neighbors, Kutz's mittens fell off and he suffered severe frostbite, which caused his fingers to stop growing.

His father was a racehorse trainer, and Kutz began racing at county fairs at the age of 16. He was soon the top jockey at racetracks in Illinois and Minnesota. In the early 1990s, Kutz purchased a farm in Kentucky to be near Churchill Downs. Ill-health caused him to stop racing, and he died on Sept. 26, 2004.