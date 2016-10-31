Five businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

A total of 24 establishments were checked Thursday, Oct. 20, in Fargo and Tuesday, Oct. 25 in West Fargo. Nine of 13 businesses passed the compliance checks in Fargo and 10 of 11 passed in West Fargo.

Businesses in Fargo that failed the tests were: Green Mill, Holiday Inn, Mangos Mexican & American Restaurant and Santa Lucia Family Restaurant.

Loren Lee's in West Fargo failed the check.

In Fargo, establishments failing for the first time in a one-year period are automatically placed on probation for a year and assessed an administrative penalty of $500. The penalty may be waived, however, if the server and management have current server training certification. If they fail again within a year, they are automatically assessed a $750 penalty.

In West Fargo, establishments failing for the first time in a one-year period are given a warning and placed on a one-year probation. If they fail again within a year, they are assessed a $250 penalty with server training, or a 3-day license suspension without training.