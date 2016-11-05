Abdirahman P. Sahel was sentenced Monday, Oct. 31, in Cass County District Court in the robbery case stemming from the attack in the West Acres parking lot in September 2014.

Sahel was convicted during a trial in September of robbery, attempted kidnapping, terrorizing and simple assault for attacking the woman as she was getting into her vehicle.

Kara Schmitz Olson, an assistant Cass County state's attorney, recommended a sentence of 14 years, arguing that Sahel threatened the victim with words and a weapon.

Sahel's attorney, Stormy Vickers, said the state's recommended sentence was unwarranted, and instead suggested to Judge Tom Olson that a five year sentence was more appropriate.

Vickers cited Sahel's age and said that just because his client had made bad choices, didn't mean "he can't come back from this."

Olson said Sahel's age gave him pause when he considered what kind of sentence to hand down. He said that even though Sahel was an orphaned refugee who had almost no one looking out for him, he nonetheless traumatized the victim and deserved punishment.

"You did leave a mark that day," Olson told Sahel.

Sahel was given credit for having served 775 days.

Separately, Sahel is scheduled to stand trial Tuesday, Nov. 8, in a case in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in the parking lot of the Fargo Holiday Inn in August 2013.

According to court documents, Sahel approached the victim and another teenage guest at the hotel who were smoking in the parking lot.

Sahel threatened them with a handgun before assaulting one of the females, court documents say.

DNA collected from Sahel while he was in custody for the West Acres assault tied him to the 2013 sexual assault in the hotel parking lot, according to court documents.