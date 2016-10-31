"Action Land" follows the exploits of the employees of a struggling local amusement park in Arizona.

Hubbard is penning the single-cam, 30-minute pilot, and will exec produce with Schur and 3 Arts Entertainment's David Miner. Universal Television, where both Schur and Hubbard are under overall deals, is the studio.

The project marks a reunion for Hubbard, Schur and Miner who all worked on "Parks and Recs" together, which was created by Schur. Hubbard was a longtime writer/producer on "30 Rock" for which he won a writing Emmy in 2009. More recently, he's served as a consulting producer on NBC's top comedy, "Superstore."

"Action Land" marks Schur and Hubbard's latest effort together. Last year, the pair developed an interracial family comedy together at NBC, which was set to star "30 Rock" alum Jack McBrayer, though the project did not go to series.

For Schur—co-creator of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place," plus Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"—the comedy is his second project to go into development at NBC for the 2017-2018 TV season. Last week, Variety reported that the network nabbed "Landlords" from Schur and another "Parks and Rec" alum, Matt Murray, also with a put pilot commitment.

Hubbard and Schur are both repped by UTA.