Around 2:44 p.m., police radio traffic indicated that a young child had left the residence in question and told officers that three adults remained in the house.

Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson said police believe that a male who was wanted for other matters was in a residence and was armed.

He said a perimeter was being set up in the area of 20th Avenue and Sixth Street South and efforts were being made to communicate with the suspect inside the house.

Check back for more on this developing story.