South Moorhead standoff appears to have been resolved peacefully

    By Dave Olson Today at 6:55 p.m.
    Members of the Red River Valley SWAT team deploy Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, along 22nd Avenue and 6th Street South in Moorhead in response to a standoff. David Samson / The Forum5 / 9
    A SWAT team arrived just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the scene of a standoff in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South in Moorhead. Dave Olson / The Forum6 / 9
    Moorhead police set up a perimeter in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South in Moorhead on a report of a man who may be armed with a gun. Dave Olson / The Forum7 / 9
    Authorities have set up a command center at 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street South in Moorhead in response to a suspect with a firearm at at residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South. Dave Olson / The Forum8 / 9
    MOORHEAD—It appears that a standoff Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, at a home in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South has been resolved peacefully.

    A group of people in the home surrendered just after 6:15 p.m., according to Moorhead police Lt. Tory Jacobson.

    Five people were taken into custody: three males and two females. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

    Authorities are going to make sure the barricaded area is safe before they let residents return.

    The Metro Street Crimes Unit was trying to serve a warrant around 2 p.m. on an individual when he fled on foot into a residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South. The man verbally threatened that he had access to a firearm and wasn't afraid to use it, Jacobson said.

    That's when authorities backed away and set up a perimeter. Jacobson said officers went door to door in the immediate neighborhood and evacuated residents to safety.

    Just after 4:30 p.m., a Red River Valley SWAT team arrived at the scene.

     A command center was set up at 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street South. Officers from Fargo and Moorhead police departments, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Street Crimes Unit are on the scene. 
    Dave Olson
    dolson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5555
