A group of people in the home surrendered just after 6:15 p.m., according to Moorhead police Lt. Tory Jacobson.

Five people were taken into custody: three males and two females. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Authorities are going to make sure the barricaded area is safe before they let residents return.

The Metro Street Crimes Unit was trying to serve a warrant around 2 p.m. on an individual when he fled on foot into a residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South. The man verbally threatened that he had access to a firearm and wasn't afraid to use it, Jacobson said.

That's when authorities backed away and set up a perimeter. Jacobson said officers went door to door in the immediate neighborhood and evacuated residents to safety.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a Red River Valley SWAT team arrived at the scene.

A command center was set up at 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street South. Officers from Fargo and Moorhead police departments, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Street Crimes Unit are on the scene.