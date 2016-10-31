Standoff in south Moorhead ends peacefully

A group of five people holed up in a home in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South surrendered just after 6:15 p.m., according to police spokesman Lt. Tory Jacobson.

While negotiators worked on them, heavily armed SWAT teams swarmed the area.

As of press time, police hadn't released the identities of the three males and two females arrested.

Jacobson said at least a couple had warrants for their arrest but they were still being processed by the jail so he didn't have their names or the charges they face. The others, he said, were not being cooperative.

Around 2 p.m., the Metro Street Crimes Unit had tried to serve a warrant on one man when he fled on foot into the home. He then told police he had access to a firearm and wasn't afraid to use it, Jacobson said.

That's when authorities backed away and set up a perimeter.

Jacobson said area residents were instructed to shelter in place, typically in a basement, to avoid potential gunfire.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a Red River Valley SWAT team arrived at the scene. Moorhead police also had help from Fargo police, the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the State Patrol and Grand Forks police, according to Jacobson.

Throughout the standoff, camouflaged officers wielding rifles could be seen deploying in armored cars. At least one sharpshooter could be seen hunkered by a fence nearby. As the evening began, the Salvation Army brought a food truck to serve officers in case of a protracted standoff.

Around 8 p.m., after police confirmed no one else was in the home in the 1900 block, Sgt. Thad Stafford said they issued the all clear by cellphone messages and, on Sixth Street and Seventh Street, they went door to door.

Reporter Tu-Uyen Tran contributed to this story.