Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson said the Street Crimes Unit was trying to serve a warrant around 2 p.m. on an individual when he fled on foot into a residence. The man verbally threatened that he had access to firearm and wasn't afraid to use it, Jacobson said.

That's when authorities backed away and set up a perimeter. Jacobson said officers went door to door in the immediate neighborhood and evacuated residents to safety.

As of 4 p.m., officers were trying to establish contact with the individual.

A command center was set up at 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street South. Officers from Fargo and Moorhead police departments, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Street Crimes Unit are on the scene.

