Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

SWAT team arrives in Moorhead neighborhood where man was reported in home with gun

    SWAT team arrives in Moorhead neighborhood where man was reported in home with gun

    By Dave Olson Today at 5:05 p.m.
    1 / 7
    2 / 7
    3 / 7
    4 / 7
    A SWAT team arrived just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the scene of a standoff in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South in Moorhead. Dave Olson / The Forum5 / 7
    Moorhead police set up a perimeter in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South in Moorhead on a report of a man who may be armed with a gun. Dave Olson / The Forum6 / 7
    Authorities have set up a command center at 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street South in Moorhead in response to a suspect with a firearm at at residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Street South. Dave Olson / The Forum7 / 7

    MOORHEAD—Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, a Red River Valley SWAT team arrived at the scene in Moorhead where a perimeter was set up in the area of 20th Avenue and Sixth Street South on a report of a man who said he armed with a gun.

    Moorhead Police Lt. Tory Jacobson said the Street Crimes Unit was trying to serve a warrant around 2 p.m. on an individual when he fled on foot into a residence. The man verbally threatened that he had access to firearm and wasn't afraid to use it, Jacobson said.

    That's when authorities backed away and set up a perimeter. Jacobson said officers went door to door in the immediate neighborhood and evacuated residents to safety.

    As of 4 p.m., officers were trying to establish contact with the individual.

    A command center was set up at 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street South. Officers from Fargo and Moorhead police departments, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Street Crimes Unit are on the scene. 

    Check back for more on this developing story.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimemoorheadminnesota
    Dave Olson
    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com
    dolson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5555
    Advertisement
    randomness