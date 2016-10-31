Moorhead candidate forum set Nov. 2
MOORHEAD — The Moorhead Business Association will host a candidate forum for Moorhead City Council Ward 1 candidates from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Moorhead Fryn' Pan, 2920 US Highway 10.
The forum will be in a community discussion format, with candidates rotating among groups of people. It will be moderated by David Anderson, director of public affairs at Sanford Health. Participants will include candidates Cory Emerson, Daryl Moede, Raymond Schultz, Jim Steen and Sara Watson Curry.