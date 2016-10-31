Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

South Moorhead standoff appears to have been resolved peacefully

    Moorhead candidate forum set Nov. 2

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:57 p.m.

    MOORHEAD — The Moorhead Business Association will host a candidate forum for Moorhead City Council Ward 1 candidates from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Moorhead Fryn' Pan, 2920 US Highway 10.

    The forum will be in a community discussion format, with candidates rotating among groups of people. It will be moderated by David Anderson, director of public affairs at Sanford Health. Participants will include candidates Cory Emerson, Daryl Moede, Raymond Schultz, Jim Steen and Sara Watson Curry.

    Explore related topics:NewsElectionmoorheadGovernmentfryn' panminnesotaWard 1Sanford HealthMoorhead Business AssociationCity council
    Advertisement