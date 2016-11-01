Search
    Moorhead growth plan open house is Nov. 3

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:58 a.m.

    MOORHEAD — Residents will be able to comment on Moorhead growth area plans at an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Hjemkomst Center, 202 1st Ave. N.

    With the help of the city's consultant, Stantec, Moorhead has developed growth area plans for future growth areas.

    There will be a presentation at 5:30 p.m., which will include an overview of the growth area plans and process. The plans serve as a guide to future development and public improvements such as streets, sewer, water, stormwater, electric infrastructure and park facilities.

    For more information, visit " target="_blank">tinyurl.com/h4alnnp.

