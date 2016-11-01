Moorhead growth plan open house is Nov. 3

With the help of the city's consultant, Stantec, Moorhead has developed growth area plans for future growth areas.

There will be a presentation at 5:30 p.m., which will include an overview of the growth area plans and process. The plans serve as a guide to future development and public improvements such as streets, sewer, water, stormwater, electric infrastructure and park facilities.

For more information, visit " target="_blank">tinyurl.com/h4alnnp.