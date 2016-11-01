NDSU to host poverty simulation event Nov. 2

During the interactive simulation, participants will experience one month as a family navigating the complexities of life for people in poverty. They will roleplay the lives of low-income families, from single parents trying to care for their children to senior citizens trying to maintain their self-sufficiency on Social Security. The task of each family is to provide food, shelter and other basic necessities while interacting with various community resources. Participants will be taking on the role of people just below, on or just above the poverty line.

For more information, contact Hailey Goplen at hailey.goplen@ndsu.edu or (701) 231-8566.