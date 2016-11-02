Free bus rides to be offered on Election Day in F-M

Also, through Nov. 8, MATBUS is providing free rides for MAT Paratransit riders going to and from 2016 general election early voting precincts. Early voting precincts within the MATBUS transportation area are as follows:

• Baymont Inn, 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo.

• Cambria Suites Inn, 4351 17th Ave. S., Fargo.

• Fargodome, 1800 N. University Drive, Fargo.

For more information, call (701) 232-7500.