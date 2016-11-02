Free bus rides to be offered on Election Day in F-M
FARGO — MATBUS, the public transportation system for Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth, will be offering free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, on all of its fixed routes.
Also, through Nov. 8, MATBUS is providing free rides for MAT Paratransit riders going to and from 2016 general election early voting precincts. Early voting precincts within the MATBUS transportation area are as follows:
• Baymont Inn, 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo.
• Cambria Suites Inn, 4351 17th Ave. S., Fargo.
• Fargodome, 1800 N. University Drive, Fargo.
For more information, call (701) 232-7500.