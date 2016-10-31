Turnout steady on first day of early voting in Cass County

Darlene Jose, the election inspector overseeing the operations there, said she felt like turnout has been a little heavier this year than at the same time in past general elections. But everything has been "humming along," she said.

DeAnn Buckhouse, the county's election coordinator, said everything's gone very smoothly at all polling stations other than one of the three scanners broke down at the Baymont Inn, the most popular of three polling stations.

According to unofficial election numbers from the county, 3,371 had voted early by 5 p.m., the last time the county updated the numbers Monday.

Buckhouse said the county had processed 4,793 absentee ballots out of the 7,310 issued. In the last presidential general election, she said the county issued more than 10,000 absentee ballots and the lower number this year may be because early voting is so popular.

There are three polling stations in Cass County open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 4: the Fargodome, 1800 N. University Drive, Fargo; the Baymont Inn, 3333 13th Ave. S., Fargo; and the Cambria Suites hotel, 850 E. Beaton Drive, West Fargo. Any voter in the county can vote at any polling station unlike on Election Day on Nov. 8.

A fourth polling station will open at the Days Inn in Casselton on Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 4.

In Clay County, which doesn't have early voting, Deputy Auditor Nancy Krenelka said about 3,300 absentee ballots have been processed so far. She said the official with the number of ballots issued had left for the day when The Forum called and she didn't have a tally herself.

The strongest turnout in Cass County was among seniors 65 and older. The last update showed 1,439 of them had voted, about 43 percent of the turnout up to that point.

Jose said older voters have praised early voting, saying it allows them to vote at their own pace and there are practically no lines.

Buckhouse said she expects a slowdown in voting midweek and more voting by the end of the week as procrastinators turn out.

For more information on early voting, go to Cass County's website https://www.casscountynd.gov/county/depts/Auditor/elections/Pages/2016El...