Fargo Democratic lawmaker steps down; replacement elected

Daniel Tick, a party spokesman, said Wallman is moving out of state with her family.

She was in the middle of her first four-year term representing District 11, a Democratic stronghold in in central Fargo.

The party said its District 11 committee considered several other candidates before electing Dobervich, a social worker who now serves as policy project manager at North Dakota State University's American Indian Public Health Resource Center.

The center's website said she also serves on the North Dakota Rural Health Association's board of directors and previously served as vice president of the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

The District 11 search committee touted Dobervich's "16 years of legislative experience" and her work with state, federal and tribal governments in announcing her election by the party.

North Dakota is among about a dozen states where the party of a lawmaker who steps down gets to select the replacement.

The next legislative session begins Jan. 3.