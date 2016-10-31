Top management gets the boot at Bemidji Sanford Center

According to President Steve Peters, VenuWorks eliminated the Associate Executive Director position, held by Kristi Anderson, while also terminating the event center's business manager for performance issues.

Peters said VenuWorks officials decided the facility could operate without the associate executive director; moving forward, some of those duties will be divided among the remaining staff. Additionally, Peters said the company is looking to replace the business manager position.

The most recent staffing changes are part of an overall restructuring at the Sanford Center the past several months. In September, VenuWorks moved the previous executive director Mike Cronin back to his prior role as associate director of operations. The company then brought in Jeff Kossow as the facility's new executive director and Cronin has since resigned.

At the same time, VenuWorks also announced in September three other layoffs, when it eliminated the event coordinator, food and beverage manager and director of guest experience positions. The restructuring continued more recently, with the company hiring Jeffrey VanGrinsven as its events manager and Robert Anderson as operations manager.

Because of VenuWorks' restructuring at the city-owned facility, the Bemidji City Council held a meeting on Sept. 26 where it decided to create a workgroup to develop guidelines for operations at the event center. The group, consisting of council members Dave Larson, Michael Meehlhause and City Manager Nate Mathews along with Kossow, was formed because the city currently lacks policies regarding how it handles certain aspects of event center management.

The city has a contract with VenuWorks for the company to oversee day-to-day operations. The city subsidizes the facility on an annual basis to offset losses. In 2016, the city budgeted $349,000 for the subsidy.

According to Bemidji Finance Director Ron Eischens, in 2015, the city paid VenuWorks $178,000 in management fees and food/beverage commissions and another $3,600 for site visits and other costs.

A 4,373-seat arena, the Sanford Center broke ground in 2009 and opened in 2010. It was constructed at a cost of $67 million, with the city utilizing $44 million in sales tax bonds and $23 million from state bonding.

The staff restructuring at the Sanford Center is also occurring at the same time as an investigation into the facility's finances.

Initially, Cronin became executive director of the building in May when his predecessor, Curtis Webb, left for a similar position at another VenuWorks facility, the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Ill.

In mid-October during a routine financial check, VenuWorks officials discovered an unauthorized usage of a company debit card by Webb in Bemidji. As a result, the company fired Webb and has initiated a full financial review into the Sanford Center.

Peters said the financial investigation at the facility will continue this week and that if any inappropriate activity or charges were made to the card, the company will reimburse the city.